O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 569.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Tredegar worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 161.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tredegar by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

