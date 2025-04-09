CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $77,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XAR opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.53. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $131.78 and a 12 month high of $181.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

