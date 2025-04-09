CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $50,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

