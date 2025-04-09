Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,364,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after buying an additional 700,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,040,000 after acquiring an additional 515,171 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 846,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 445,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

