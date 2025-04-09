Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INZY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

INZY opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 261.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

