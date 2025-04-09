Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

ELS stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.64%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,967.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

