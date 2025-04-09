Robert Larsen Acquires 658 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Larsen bought 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $10,001.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,416. This represents a 1.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 21.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

