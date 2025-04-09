World Investment Advisors Buys 2,500 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.67%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

