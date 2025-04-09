Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.24. Navient has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Navient by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 423,013 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 192,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

