Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

