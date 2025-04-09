Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NTLA opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.