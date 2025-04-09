Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
NTLA opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
