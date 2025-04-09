CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $58,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,196. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $80,132.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,257.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168,139 shares of company stock worth $8,582,288. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

