CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of JLL opened at $207.72 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day moving average is $263.04.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

