California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weibo were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.12.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

