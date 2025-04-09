CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after acquiring an additional 909,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 705,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,656,321.92. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $275,191.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,564 shares in the company, valued at $46,366,132.04. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 825,665 shares of company stock valued at $51,640,592. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.33 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $86.69.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.