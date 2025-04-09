California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Sunrun worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,444 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

