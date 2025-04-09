Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Zhihu worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zhihu by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:ZH opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $289.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

