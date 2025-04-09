Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Azenta worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Azenta by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Azenta by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

