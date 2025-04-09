CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.92 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

