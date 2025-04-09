Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234,615 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.53% of Helmerich & Payne worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after acquiring an additional 327,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE HP opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.