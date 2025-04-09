Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.