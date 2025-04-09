Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Hillenbrand worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 345,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

