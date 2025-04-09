Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,979 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of UFP Industries worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

View Our Latest Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.