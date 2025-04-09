Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 40,784 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Carpenter Technology worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 91.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

