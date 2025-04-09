Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

