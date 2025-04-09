California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 621 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $5,586,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 75.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,060,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on INDB

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.