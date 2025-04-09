California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,942 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Nomad Foods worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

