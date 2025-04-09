California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 272,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,458,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

CRSP opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.85. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,353.80. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

