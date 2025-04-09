Schroder Investment Management Group Has $204,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

