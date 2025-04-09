Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

