National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.85 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,781,000 after buying an additional 661,774 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4,670.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 434,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 425,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,480,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,646,000 after acquiring an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

NYSE BRBR opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

