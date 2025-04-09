National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 658.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 6,085.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,150,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,952,000 after purchasing an additional 492,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

