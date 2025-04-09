Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

