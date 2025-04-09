National Bank of Canada FI Sells 89,345 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,345 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maytree Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 82.9 %

BATS VIXY opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.