National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

XBI opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

