Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.11% of Denison Mines worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Denison Mines by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after buying an additional 6,305,332 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 124.8% in the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,504 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,963,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 647,046 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,200,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

