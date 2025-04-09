Geode Capital Management LLC Has $133.69 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Cytokinetics worth $133,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,520,000 after acquiring an additional 154,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,372.26. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,886 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $103,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,572.42. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,889. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

