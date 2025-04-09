Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Meritage Homes worth $128,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $427,353.99. This represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,789.63. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.