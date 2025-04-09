Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Crocs worth $116,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,959,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after buying an additional 1,244,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 966,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,890,000 after buying an additional 270,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

