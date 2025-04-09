Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,382 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Synovus Financial worth $122,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,255,000 after buying an additional 201,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,778,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 411,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

