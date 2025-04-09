Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of STAG Industrial worth $115,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 797,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 425,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 58,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.96. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

