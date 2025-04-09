Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 197,270 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197,270 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of ATI worth $118,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ATI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ATI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

