Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 671,357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Teck Resources worth $114,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,241 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 104,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Teck Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE TECK opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

