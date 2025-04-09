Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,838 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $119,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,769.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,522 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,541,000 after acquiring an additional 264,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.