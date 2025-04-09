Geode Capital Management LLC Has $126.07 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Smartsheet worth $126,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Smartsheet by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,010,000 after buying an additional 146,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

