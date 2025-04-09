Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 2.3 %

OCSL opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.84. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 238.81%.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

