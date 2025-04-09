Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of PTMN opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

