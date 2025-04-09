Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 420,490 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Astera Labs worth $114,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 141.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 173.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 442,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,031,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,209 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,139.14. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012.

Astera Labs Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Read Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.