Headlands Technologies LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 389,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 201,957 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

