OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of InfraCap MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AMZA opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $375.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.43.

About InfraCap MLP ETF

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

